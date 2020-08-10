Joe Jonas Posts First Pic With Sophie Turner After Birth Of Their Daughter!

New moms and dads Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went back to social networks over the weekend, without any infant in sight!

As you’re most likely conscious, the couple invited their infant woman on July 22, validating in a declaration to Us Weekly on July 27:

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

On Friday, simply over 2 weeks after Willa Jonas‘ arrival, the Jonas Brothers frontman snapped a pic with his partner using matching tee shirts and utilizing the Instagram Story Vogue filter, in addition to the text:

“WEAR A MASK. THATS THE TEA.”

Take a take a look at their selfie (listed below):

We have yet to really see their child, however we have actually heard plenty from those in their inner circle about how they’re managing being a parent up until now! An expert for Entertainment Tonight shared some understanding (listed below) soon after Willa’s arrival:

“Although situations are various today since of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his child. The couple mores than happy they now have time to invest at house with their child and get utilized to their brand-new life together.”

The source likewise included: