Joe Gomez exclusive: How Liverpool defender put injury worries behind him to become Virgil van Dijk’s first-choice partner | Football News





Joe Gomez discussed Jurgen Klopp’s influence, injuries and playing alongside Virgil van Dijk in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports

Joe Gomez has already established injury setbacks to over come during his time at Liverpool, nevertheless the centre-back has become a cornerstone of the meanest defence in the country and at 23, already a global, European and Premier League champion.

When Gomez arrived at Liverpool in June 2015, signed as a versatile defender from Charlton, he was joining a club that had finished the previous season sixth, a cavernous 25 points behind champions Chelsea.

The promising Gomez was earned by manager Brendan Rodgers as part of a £100m summer splurge on Christian Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne, Roberto Firmino, Danny Ings and James Milner (albeit on a free of charge transfer), with the Northern Irishman seeking to reunite Liverpool to the Champions League.

Gomez arrived at Liverpool from Charlton

However, despite starting the first five league games of that season at left-back, Gomez’s campaign was brought to a premature end after that he ruptured his ACL while on England U21 duty in October 2015.

Gomez has one good memory of this painful amount of time in his career, however – it was while waiting for the scan on his injured knee he first learned of Jurgen Klopp’s arrival at the club.

Initially Gomez was used at left-back by Brendan Rodgers

“I got my scan for my ACL the day he came in,” he said when we spoke earlier this week. “Obviously at that point over time as a player, From the being on that camp when it got announced that he was going to be our manager and I think I was 18 at the time, you’re eager to come back and impress.

“And you are thinking, ‘does he know about me? What does he think of me? Am I going to get a chance?’ So obviously at that point, I was devastated at the timing being so bad, but straight away he spoke to me.”

Talk of Klopp brings a sudden smile to Gomez’s face and it soon becomes apparent the affection he has for the larger-than-life German, both as a boss and a friend.

It is a nice feeling and probably once you get a hug it means he could be in a great mood and we have done well as a team. We usually do not take them for granted Joe Gomez on obtaining a post-match hug from Jurgen Klopp

“He is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable person as well,” that he said. “I would say that I’ve learned equally as much from him as an individual just in my own everyday life and attitude towards life when i have as a footballer and an expert.

“He is just a good person aswell off the pitch and I think that translates to all of us also it makes us want to play for him and do our best on the pitch.

“And the fact that he is human and he does not seem like this distant boss that we cannot speak to and approach – he is an approachable person and a role model for us all.”

That serious knee injury will not be the only setback Gomez has already established to endure during his time at Anfield, the defender also damaging ankle ligaments in March 2018, before then fracturing his leg nine months later.

Gomez has paid tribute to the influence Klopp has had on his career

As a result, shorn of match fitness, the person many consider to be Virgil van Dijk’s best suited centre-back partner missed the 2018 Champions League final, while also having to settle for a spot on the bench when Liverpool won their sixth European Cup the following year.

“I remember getting the results in the doctor’s office (after his ACL),” he said. “And the moment I got the outcome he came in and spoke to me and just said, ‘I’m here for you and I’ll be waiting for you,’ that sort of thing.

“Those words stuck with me throughout my whole rehab, which demonstrably was a hardcore one. I had my setbacks, but he was always communicating with me.

Gomez has endured his fair share of injuries while at Liverpool

“Then returning – that he himself had an ACL injury when he was playing and I think that helped him relate and understand what I was going right on through.

“And not just once I got straight back, but just the process and understanding that I myself was still young at the time and that even though I thought I was ready, I was not ready and that he knew when I was ready.

Prior to Liverpool’s 4-0 loss at Man City, the Reds hadn’t lost a Premier League game where Gomez had started at centre-back

“He was massive for me personally and ever since then I have had numerous difficult injuries and he was always understanding and communicating with me.

“Thankfully I have had a longer period now where I have already been able to get games under my belt and play consistently and I’m thankful he showed that patience in me, because throughout that time, you never know if you will receive a chance again.

“And he showed faith in me, so I will forever be in his debt for that.”

Not that the Catford-born defender is complaining, especially as there in fact is ‘no I in team’ at Liverpool, a collective drive instilled in the players by Klopp and a major factor behind the club’s record-breaking campaign.

“It speaks volumes that as a team and a collective on the pitch, there is obviously not enough space for everyone to play and sometimes the starting XI stays consistent,” said Gomez.

“But in the event that you went across the dressing room and asked everybody in regards to the manager, we’d all talk about him such high regard.

Gomez and Van Dijk have formed a rock-solid partnership in the centre of Liverpool’s defence

“As a group, it is a nice environment to be in and a nice group to play for and there are not really any egos in the dressing room. And I think that is a massive component to us being so tight this year.”

Huge credit in Liverpool winning their first title in 30 years must go to their parsimonious defence, which has let in just 25 goals, while also keeping 15 clean sheets – both Premier League highs this season – and particularly to the partnership at its centre between Gomez and Van Dijk.

Liverpool’s Premier League record because the start of 2018-19 when Gomez and VVD have both started With both Gomez & Van Dijk starting Premier League since Aug 2018 Without both Gomez & Van Dijk starting 29 Games 42 25 Wins 34 3 Draws 6 1 Losses 2 59 Goals for 102 2 Avg. Goals For 2.4 14 Goals against 33 0.5 Avg. Goals Against 0.8 86.2% Win Ratio % 81% 78 Points 108 2.69 Points per game 2.57

The stats show that since the duo first started together against West Ham in August 2018, not only have Liverpool lost less Premier League games on average, however they have also conceded less.

So, what then could be the key to their formidable partnership?

“Everyone knows how appreciative I am to be in a team with him, to learn from him and be his partner at times,” Gomez explains. “It is massive for me and I am thankful he came to the club.

I genuinely go to him for advice. We have a good relationship, I consider him certainly one of my closest friends in the team Joe Gomez on his relationship with Virgil van Dijk

“He knows I have learned a great deal from him and we are buddys and that is the essential, the foundations of things, as well as the fact we go along, helps massively. And just communicating.

“Besides from that, as a unit and as a team, defensively we have grown. We can not take credit for some of these stats entirely, as a team we now have definitely become more sound defensively which is down to the gaffer and the coaching staff.

“But I enjoy massively playing with Virgil and I’ve learned a whole lot from him and I continue to do so on a weekly basis, therefore i definitely know I’m blessed to be amongst top-quality defenders at the club and not just Virgil – Dejan (Lovren) and Joel (Matip), I’ve learned bits from each of them and some of one other centre-backs over time as well.

“Massively [it helps having an off-pitch friendship] – I genuinely go to him for advice. We have a good relationship, we are close, I consider him certainly one of my closest friends in the team. That helps, of course, but as a team the most important thing is we go out as a collective and play for each other, the manager and the club.”

Meanwhile, a now injury-free Gomez is on course to play his most amount of games ever in a league season, while his reunite to the starting line-up last December after injuries to Matip and Lovren saw Liverpool keep clean sheets in 10 of the next 11 games that he started while they established an unassailable lead over Man City and won the Club World Cup for the first time.

Come the climax to this never-to-be-forgotten, triumphant campaign, Gomez can sit back pleased with his built-in role in Liverpool Football Club finally being straight back on their perch.