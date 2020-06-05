Joe Giudice to Fight Jennifer Lopez’s Ex, Ojani Noa, in Celeb Boxing Match

Exclusive

Joe Giudice lastly has an opponent lined up for his celeb boxing match … and there is a good likelihood Jennifer Lopez could also be rooting for him to kick some ass.

The ex-“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star will struggle actor/producer Ojani Noa … in accordance to Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman. As we reported, Joe inked a deal final month for an October 24 struggle in the Bahamas.



At the time … the opponent was TBA, however Feldman stated he was open to anybody. Joe even joked he’d step in the ring with Mike Tyson.

Let’s face it, Noa’s a a lot better match for Joe. If you are unfamiliar … Ojani was married to J Lo for lower than a yr between 1997-1998. About a decade later, they’d some extra drama. He’s accomplished movie appearing, nothing big — “Rapping-n-Rhyming” in 2002, “Irish Eyes” in 2004 and “Eye See Me” in 2007.

He’ll want to do greater than act like a boxer … Joe’s bought some palms, for a celeb novice. They’ll go toe-to-toe for 3 1-minute, 30-second rounds.