Joe Giudice Signs Celebrity Boxing Match Deal, Opponent To be Named



Play video clip web content

Exclusive TMZ.com

Joe Giudice remains in the marketplace for a battle, as well as he wants to tackle ANY INDIVIDUAL.

That’s right, the previous ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ celebrity has actually authorized a take care of Celebrity Boxing marketer Damon Feldman that informs TMZ … Joe’s slated to eliminate on October 24 th in theBahamas The opponent has actually not yet been figured out. Any takers?

The match will certainly include 3 1 min, 30- 2nd rounds. Back to Joe’s opponent … Damon informs us he’s open to any individual. Be mindful what you yearn for, Joe.

In any kind of occasion … Joe’s resembling he prepares to knock a person out. Dude looks JACKED. Check him out in this video clip … with the picturesque Italy countryside as the background.

As wherefore Joe would certainly be paid … we’re informed it’ll all rely on the number of individuals buy the Pay- per-view. But, something’s for certain … training for a future battle will certainly be a wonderful interruption. As we reported … Joe’s in the center of his very own lawful battle over his expulsion instance.