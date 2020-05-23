Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets on one-year deal | NFL News





Joe Flacco has actually been a freelance given that his launch from the Denver Broncos in March

The New York Jets have actually authorized Joe Flacco as their back-up quarterback on a one-year deal, apparently worth $1.5 m with $3m in possible attachments.

The 35- year-old was launched by the Denver Broncos after stopping working a health examination in March and also undertook surgical procedure on a neck issue last month.

Flacco’s just period in Denver was stopped when he was put on hurt get on November 1 with a herniated cervical disk in his neck, having actually functioned as their beginning quarterback for the initial fifty percent of the 2019 project.

Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round choice in 2014, Flacco began 8 ready the Broncos prior to obtaining pain, tossing for 1,822 lawns, 6 goals and also 5 interceptions as Denver began 2-6.

Sam Darnold tossed for over 3,000 lawns, 19 goals and also 13 interceptions in his 2nd period as the Jets’ beginning quarterback

His 85.1 passer score was his greatest mark in a period given that 2014 (910).

Flacco has a profession passer score of 84.1, having actually tossed 218 goal passes and also 141 interceptions. He has actually tossed for an overall of 40,067 lawns.

Flacco invested his initial 11 NFL periods in Baltimore, where existing Jets basic supervisor Joe Douglas was a precursor in 2008.

He includes much-needed experience to the Jets quarterback area, signing up with fellow alternatives David Fales, James Morgan and also Mike White – every one of whom have yet to begin a video game in the NFL.