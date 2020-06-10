Joe Exotic’s Prison Denies Withholding Letters, Briefly Went on Lockdown

Exclusive

Joe Exotic says the jail he is in is shutting him off from the skin world, however officers there say it was nothing private — the entire facility was on pause for a bit.

A rep for the Bureau of Prisons — the federal company overseeing Joe’s new house in Fort Worth, TX — tells TMZ … all of their jail establishments went on a nationwide lockdown final week in response to protests and riots breaking out.

While they had been on lockdown, BOP says inmates briefly had restricted entry to telephones and e mail — however as of Monday, lockdown’s been lifted and every part’s just about the identical because it was earlier than.

In regards to letters Joe claims he hasn’t obtained — implying jail guards are conserving them from him, together with potential mail from his hubby, Dillon — BOP flat-out denies that. We’re advised even throughout lockdown, snail mail was being delivered to inmates like ordinary.

As we reported … Joe mentioned Dillon had gone ice chilly on him when it comes to communication, however Dillon says he’d been sending letters, and is dismayed to listen to Joe’s not getting them.

Now, BOP refused to remark on Joe’s particular residing or medical situations — which he described as hellish — for security and privateness causes.