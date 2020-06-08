Joe Exotic’s Letter to Fans Claims He’ll be Dead in 2-3 Months

Joe Exotic says he is at the end of his rope, and might perhaps not be around much longer if he does not get some immediate help from President Trump … or Cardi B … or Kim Kardashian.

TMZ’s obtained a letter penned by the imprisoned ‘Tiger King’ star this week to his “Supporters, Fans, Loves Ones.” He opens by saying the pandemic’s over, so he is asking POTUS to grant him a miracle and free him … but it’s pretty bleak from there.

Joe says, “My soul is dead” and he’s struggling to keep hope in what he describes as some pretty miserable conditions behind bars. He also claims he’s being tormented by people sending him info about his husband, Dillon Passage, living it up on the outs and partying without him. Joe also says Dillon’s gone radio silent on him.

On top of this, Exotic claims he is not getting treatment and meds for his health issues, and that he makes a dark prediction — “I’ll be dead in 2-3 months.”

Joe compares his prison sentence to death row, makes it clear that he feels abandoned … and takes some shots at people he believes took advantage of him and stabbed him in the back.

There are some more dubious parts to the letter too — including racial comments suggesting he’d get treated better if he were another color … and saying George Floyd‘s message got lost with the rioting. Oh, and there exists a Michael Jackson song reference too.

In the finish, Exotic maintains his innocence … and tosses a final Hail Mary to Cardi and Kim in hopes they’ll catch it and help him out. The Cardi ship could have already sailed, though.



