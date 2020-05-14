Joe Exotic’s Legal Team Ready To Drive To D.C. To Ask Trump For Pardon



Play video clip web content

Exclusive

Joe Exotic‘s substantial brand-new legal team is munching at the little bit to ask Donald Trump for a governmental pardon for the ‘Tiger King’ … as well as they prepare to flooding the White House!!!

Eric Love, the super-colorful number leading Joe’s legal team, simply signed in from the HQ inFt Worth, Texas … informing us they’re hitting the trail brilliant as well as very early Monday en path to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

As you can see … the large bus covered in an appeal to obtain Joe derived from jail looks all gassed up as well as ready to head to D.C. … as well as Eric states they’re gon na delight in the weekend break after that come down to brass adds.



Play video clip web content





As we initially reported … Joe’s legal team created a Texas- design video clip asking POTUS for a pardon, declaring the ‘Tiger King’ is not just BLAMELESS of attempting to obtain Carole Baskin whacked … he was likewise MOUNTED.

Joe’s military of legal representatives will certainly assault on all fronts … they’re appealing Joe’s sentence, asking Trump for a pardon as well as also seeking a harmful prosecution suit versus a lot of individuals associated with Joe’s criminal test.

As you understand … there’s likewise proof the supposed hit man had an ax to grind with Joe, since he informed us his statement versus Exotic was “payback” as well as he wanted he might’ve done much more to injure Joe.



Play video clip web content



C-SPAN

And, as we formerly reported … Trump in fact joked regarding a pardon for Joe when speaking about the ‘Tiger King’ at a coronavirus rundown.