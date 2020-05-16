Joe Exotic’s Legal Team Not Behind Helicopter Flyover at Jeff Lowe’s Zoo

Exclusive

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic and his new authorized workforce had nothing to do with a helicopter flying over his previous zoo … in keeping with sources near the FAA investigation.

We broke the story … Joe’s former enterprise associate, Jeff Lowe, filed a grievance over a chopper illegally flying close to his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park final week in Oklahoma.

Jeff suspected Exotic’s authorized workforce was concerned as a result of the plane’s tail quantity matched the one they used in a promo video for Joe … however TMZ’s discovered that is not the case.



Sources near the investigation inform us a chopper did fly over the zoo on the afternoon of May 10, however the pilot advised investigators he was merely taking his daughter and her buddy on a trip to test it out … and he thought the zoo was closed.

We’re advised the pilot claims he did just a few orbits outdoors the zoo’s boundaries and maintained a secure stage of altitude … and says his flight tracker logs will show it.

Our sources say the pilot additionally made it clear to the FAA he was not employed by Joe’s authorized workforce to spy on Lowe’s zoo or upset the animals … the journey was simply one thing to do throughout quarantine boredom.



However, the pilot was employed by Exotic’s Team Tiger for its video to push for Joe’s Presidential pardon. A supply near the pilot says he owns it and has been flying for 30 years … however completely was not employed by the workforce to fly to the zoo.