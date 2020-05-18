Joe Exotic’s Legal Team En Route to D.C. to Ask Trump for Pardon

TMZ.com
Joe Exotic‘s brand-new legal team holds true to its word– they hit the trail brilliant as well as very early Monday AM, heading for Washington D.C. … where they really hope to ask President Trump to pardon the ‘Tiger King’ celebrity.
Team Tiger’s leader, Eric Love, simply shared a video clip upgrade from the authorities “Please Pardon Joe Exotic” scenic tour bus … stating they’re en route to The White House with one objective in mind.
Love claims they have some real-time amusement onboard to kill time– it’s a 1,300- mile drive– as well as he’s actually caring all the assistance as well as support from Joe’s followers in the process.
As we initially informed you … Love et cetera of the Exotic’s legal all-star team out of Fort Worth are wishing their journey to the country’s resources will certainly get hold of the President’s passion, in situation the Texas- design video clip asking him for a pardon really did not work.
Team Tiger’s position is that not simply that Joe’s blameless of attempting to obtain Carole Baskin eliminated … he was really mounted.
Exotic’s attorneys are likewise appealing Joe’s sentence as well as seeking a harmful prosecution claim versus a number of individuals associated with his criminal test.
Of program, a pardon from POTUS is a significant ask … however it’s not outside the world of opportunity. Trump joked regarding it when speaking about the ‘Tiger King’ at a coronavirus instruction … so it’s currently on his radar.If he believes Joe can assist him in November … that understands?
Team Tiger must get here in D.C at some point Tuesday mid-day … remain tuned.