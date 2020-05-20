Joe Exotic’s Legal Team Arrives in D.C. for Pardon, Has Elevator Pitch



The eagle has landed in D.C. for ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic, whose authorized staff is hoping they will get the President’s ear … they usually even received their elevator pitch all the way down to a tee.

Eric Love — who’s heading up the staff of top-notch attorneys out of Fort Worth, TX — got here on ”TMZ Live” Wednesday with a significant replace on their cross-country highway journey all the way down to the nation’s capital, in hopes of receiving presidential pardon for Joe from Donald Trump.



He says they’ve lastly arrived, and are out cruising the city parading their big bus round … ya know, the one with the piercing “PARDON JOE EXOTIC” wrap on either side.

Anyway, that is not even the most important information from their touching down — Eric claims DT’s conscious of their presence. Citing his personal sources, Eric says Trump and a few of his fam know the dealio — Secret Service does too, apparently — however there’s nonetheless no assure of getting a gathering with the man at this level. Not to fret, although … they’re staying hopeful.



We additionally requested Eric to dish out a mock 30-second spiel on why Joe ought to get sprung. Watch … feels like Eric’s gonna attraction to Trump’s sense of being wronged and focused.