Joe Exotic Donated to Trump’s 2016 Campaign as His Lawyers Ask for Pardon

Joe Exotic‘s lawful group is hrs far from bring up to 1600 PennsylvaniaAve with the objective of flexing Donald Trump‘s ear for a pardon, as well as it ends up this isn’t the very first time Joe desired to bend Trump’s ear.

Turns out Joe was something of a Donald Trump follower back in 2016, although Joe himself was running forPresident Joe participated in a Trump campaign occasion simply outdoors Oklahoma City as well as paid $1,000 to fulfill as well as welcome DT.

Joe left the house where the function was dropping to smoke a cigarette, as well as when he attempted to return in he states he was obstructed by the SecretService He states they informed him as soon as any individual left they could not come back in, yet our resources claim Joe was acting “starstruck” as well as the representatives were shocked by him … they claim he was acting a little strange.

Joe appeared to believe the factor he was not allow back in was since when he revealed his ID, the representatives saw he had a concealed-carry license.



So, under the heading– if you do not do well, attempt, attempt once again– Joe’s lawful group will certainly be rolling up to The White House Tuesday to ask Trump for a pardon As you recognize Joe was founded guilty of employing a hit man to eliminate his archnemesis, Carole Baskin, in addition to animal-related criminal offenses. Lots of individuals believe Joe really did not obtain a reasonable shake at test, as well as his lawful group is making a full-court press to springtime him from the huge home.