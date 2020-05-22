Joe Cullen opens up on his motivation struggle in lockdown and his desire to fulfil his potential | Darts News





‘The Rockstar’ Joe Cullen insists he is prepared to dedicate himself in order to maximise his potential

Joe Cullen is thought to be one of the crucial enigmatic performers in the game, however after reaffirming his credentials on the PDC Home Tour, ‘The Rockstar’ has candidly revealed his struggle with motivation throughout lockdown and his renewed desire to fulfil his potential.

Cullen’s expertise is indeniable. He’s hovered among the many high 16 all through the previous couple of years and a brace of Pro Tour titles coupled with his maiden European Tour triumph final 12 months – which noticed him defeat Michael van Gerwen in the ultimate – supplies additional illustration of his high quality.

Nevertheless, he has been unable to replicate that success in the televised area, showing in 4 main quarter-finals and that includes in the solitary semi-final on the 2018 European Championship – a file he concedes isn’t adequate for a participant of his prodigious potential.

Cullen completed runner-up to Ryan Murray in his first look of the Home Tour on Night 20, however he grasped his second alternative in sensational model on Night 31 – producing the efficiency of the event to date.

The Bradford-born star boasted an unbelievable event common of 106.65 – dropping simply 5 legs in wins over world No 3 Gerwyn Price, former World Youth champion Keegan Brown, and Bradley Brooks.

The world quantity 16 will now characteristic in the final 32 on May 31, in a bunch that additionally contains Premier League challenger Chris Dobey, former Lakeside finalist Jeff Smith, and rising Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker.

“It was good fun. It got my passion a little bit back for darts, I’d been missing it and my performance showed the second time,” Cullen advised the Darts Show podcast.

“We’re used to being away virtually continuously and it is only a change – I used to be actually struggling to inspire myself to do something actually.

“We’d been on family walks and things but as far as practice goes, I just couldn’t motivate myself and I was really struggling.”

There has been no aggressive darts since a Players Championship double-header in mid-March and there may be little prospect of a return earlier than July, with the PDC reliant upon social distancing tips imposed by the federal government.

It is inevitable that the coronavirus pandemic can have an unprecedented affect from each a short-term and long-term perspective throughout your entire sporting trade, and darts is not any exception.

The Premier League is scheduled to resume on July 30 and a choice on July’s World Matchplay is about to be made throughout the coming weeks and while unavoidable, Cullen admits the uncertainty is proving difficult.

“The speedy response from myself, for example – if we knew an actual date once we had been going to be again then it’s one thing to work in the direction of. All of the uncertainty, it is the identical for everybody. It will not simply be myself that is struggling to follow.

“When the calendar is full, we issue in a few weeks out to have a break with household and issues like that, however this has been taken out of our management. We’re all sure by the federal government.

“I feel that Barry [Hearn] would be the first to strive and get one thing up someplace however everybody is identical, all sports activities.

“I think that is why no-one is really enjoying the time off because we don’t know when we’re going to be back. The top 32 and to those outside of it, this is literally all that I’ve got.

Cullen toppled Michael van Gerwen to win the European Darts Matchplay final 12 months – the largest title of his profession to date

“I’m on pretty good money and I’m financially stable being in the top 16, but money doesn’t last forever and we need to be back working as soon as possible.”

This extended hiatus is uncharted territory for a lot of PDC professionals, though Cullen has been trying to channel his efforts positively.

The Yorkshireman is a self-confessed sports activities fanatic and has resolved to enhance his health in the course of the enforced lay-off – an more and more necessary issue amid the notoriously gruelling PDC circuit.

“At the minute, I’m fishing. The idea of it was great but at 5:30am this morning, it is not so great. Everything I play, I have got to win!

PDC Home Tour – Round of 32 Group One Group Two Group Three Group Four Peter Wright (1) Stephen Bunting (8) Gary Anderson (4) Dave Chisnall (5) Cristo Reyes (16) Glen Durrant (9) Luke Humphries (13) Darren Webster (12) Jelle Klaasen (17) Alan Tabern (24) Jamie Lewis (20) Geert Nentjes (21) Ryan Murray (32) Mike De Decker (25) Nick Kenny (29) Damon Heta (28)

PDC Home Tour – Round of 32 Group Five Group Six Group Seven Group Eight Rob Cross (2) Joe Cullen (7) Nathan Aspinall (3) Jonny Clayton (6) Ryan Searle (15) Chris Dobey (10) Jamie Hughes (14) Max Hopp (11) Luke Woodhouse (18) Jeff Smith (23) Jose De Sousa (19) Carl Wilkinson (22) Daniel Larsson (31) Martijn Kleermaker (26) Jesus Noguera (30) Scott Waites (27)

“To keep busy, I’ve been doing 5km every day and a couple of 10km to try and keep the timber down. I’ve lost nearly a stone through running!”

Ironically, Cullen acknowledged that his ardour for sport could have had a detrimental affect on his darting profession, however he is decided to maximise his potential and translate his expertise into tangible success.

“The stigma that’s attached with me since I’ve been playing is that I’ve threatened great things and I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve been nowhere near as dedicated as some of the other boys. I just love all sport,” he added.

“I’d much rather go and practice an hour at snooker than darts, but snooker is not going to make me any money and darts is. It is where I need to concentrate all of my efforts once we’re back playing again.”

Obviously I’ve devoted my life to it however not as a lot as I ought to do or need to do, if I need to push on to be in the elite. Cullen provides sincere appraisal

From a technical perspective, Cullen possesses all of the instruments, and his languid motion is a pleasure to watch in full movement. Yet he brazenly attributes his inconsistency to an absence of dedication in contrast to the world’s finest.

“Yes, I positively ought to [have won a bit more]. I feel that my downside is, and I’ve really spoken about it with Mark Webster – when you draw me, you do not know what you are getting, which is not a superb factor.

“If you draw Michael van Gerwen, precisely what you are getting and what you are up in opposition to.

“The inconsistency in my game is purely down to the lack of dedication. Obviously I’ve dedicated my life to it but not as much as I should do or want to do, if I want to push on to be in the elite.

Cullen is at the moment ranked 16th on the PDC Order of Merit

“I’ve not fallen out of affection with the sport, per se. Darts is among the final issues on my thoughts, I’ve acquired different issues going on. Now, my mum has three jobs, she’s up at foolish o’clock and again at foolish o’clock.

“I’m getting paid stupid amounts of money for throwing three bits of metal, essentially. I think it has definitely made people not take things for granted as much.”

Cullen will flip 31 in July, however he’s virtually thought-about a stalwart given the very fact he is featured prominently in main tournaments all through the final decade – bursting on to the scene as an 18-year-old on the 2008 UK Open.

He’s been concerned in a number of basic showdowns over latest years – his agonising quarter-final defeat to eventual champion Gary Anderson on the 2018 World Matchplay is a reminiscence that continuously resurfaces.

However, this era might show definitive for ‘The Rockstar’. He will proceed to create alternatives by advantage of his potential, but his renewed vigour could possibly be the catalyst in the seek for main glory when aggressive darts resumes.

