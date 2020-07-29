Joe Concha rips coverage of Barr hearing: The media is doing America ‘no favors’ with omission bias

WASHINGTON POST, PBS REPORTERS CHARGEDS OF ‘CHEERLEADING’ FOR DEMS THROUGHOUT BARR HEARING

“And look, the coverage is much like the way Democrats treated Barr, which is to take the exact opposite position of the president in terms of the protests, for instance, right?” he asked.

Concha stated that the liberal media is attempting to cover for Democrats amidst across the country presentations, keeping in mind that “Bill Barr was right” to point out that they “are violent.”

According to the New York Post, rioters in New York City have actually triggered almost $1 million in damages to New York Police Department (NYPD) automobiles considering that George Floyd’s death influenced hundreds of thousands to require to the streets.

“They are being called ‘largely peaceful’ or ‘mainly serene,'” Concha stated.

“At one point, ABC News had a tweet — this was really remarkable: ‘Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station, assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified,'” he checked out. “Whoever composed that tweet– which went to 15.7 million individuals on the ABC News account by the method– will require a chiropractic specialist [from] weaving, in terms of the method they are putting this together at this moment.”

Concha informed host Steve Doocy that, for the a lot of part, Americans are “seeing violence on our screens every night” which “the pictures tell the whole story” as Democrats “deny it to Bill Barr’s face.”

He thinks violence and Antifa participation “should be the number one news story right now” rather of a “bias of omission.”

“It is dangerous because we are in a very divisive, violent time right now in this country’s history,” Concha stated. “And, the media is doing no favors in terms of pushing back on these lawmakers who are making these absolutely ludicrous claims.”