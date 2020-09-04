Joe Burrow’s former LSU teammate can’t wait to sack him

Joe Burrow is expected to have a target on his back entering the 2020 season, and one of the players looking to take him down is a former LSU teammate.

Even before the LSU Tigers hoisted the CFP National Championship trophy, everyone knew that Joe Burrow was going to be the future starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals come the end of April. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened, and he was immediately greeted to the AFC North by defenders of the division (i.e. Calais Campbell of the Baltimore Ravens). Burrow’s going to have a target on his back this season, and one is coming from a former teammate!

Following Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on Thursday, a first-round pick and edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson was asked who he looks most forward to sacking in his rookie season. His first choice was Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. His second choice was Burrow, and his reasoning was simple.

“I never really got a chance to tackle him,” said Chaisson, via NFL.com.

Chaisson expected to make an immediate impact as a rookie

Burrow’s Bengals are slated to host Chaisson’s Jaguars in Week 4 of the regular season, which will definitely bring a tear to any LSU fan’s eyes.

The Jaguars had two first-round picks entering the 2020 NFL Draft after trading star cornerback Jalen…