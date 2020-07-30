Joe Burrow’s dad talks Bengals contract: ‘We finally got him outta our basement’

RUTGERS FOOTBALL COVID-19 BREAK OUT LINKED TO ON-CAMPUS CELEBRATION: REPORT

“It was a process,” Jimmy Burrow informed ESPN’s WNXX of the settlements. “There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn’t a done deal.”

The completion of the offer appeared to be a sigh of relief for the older Burrow, who joked, “We finally got him outta our basement.”

The Bengals will likely opt for Burrow as their beginning quarterback after the group launched veteran Andy Dalton soon after the draft. Head coach Zac Taylor has actually tossed his weight behind the novice’s capability to carry out, stating that this will be the last time the franchise ever gets the very first choice.

“We’re looking at this as the only time you’re ever going to get a player of this caliber and add him to the program. That’s a big deal,” Taylor stated at the time.

Burrow was called Heisman Trophy winner and led the nation with 5,671 passing backyards and set an NCAA record with 60 goal passes in 15 begins this previous season and his dad states he is prepared to play football now that the logistics of his agreement are settled.

“Robin and I are happy. Joe’s happy. He’s just glad to get that part behind him,” he said. “He got a great deal of the playbook set up. He’s likewise been tossing with a number of his high school pals at their old 3rd- and fourth-grade practice field.”