Joe Burrow make surprise video calls to Lowe’s employees in Athens

Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, has joined a number of surprise video calls with employees of Lowe’s as we slowly come close to the NFL Draft. The native from Athens might get picked in the first round of this draft. He thanked all the employees who are still working when most people are trying to stay at home.

He even wanted to offer his service as a host for future games, if he can play. Lowe’s wants to use this NFL Draft to be able to launch a TV campaign which celebrates the 300,000 associates and how they serve this community each day. Lowe’s is the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL.

