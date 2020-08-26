Joe Burrow buys diamond chain and it looks incredible (Video)

What would you finish with your very first NFL agreement? Take a page out of Joe Burrow’s book

Burrow’s gotNo 1 NFL Draft select cash, and while we make sure he’s doing his finest to conserve cash for his future, it’s entirely easy to understand why he ‘d wish to invest a little on himself now. Treating yourself is a genuine thing, not simply a ‘Parks and Recreation’ referral, and Burrow is taking Tom and Donna’s suggestions.

The Cincinnati Bengals novice invested a few of the group’s financial investment on a diamond chain, and yes, it sparkles.

Don’ t lie, if you had $36 million coming your method, you ‘d invest a few of it, too. Heck, the whole offer is ensured. The guy has absolutely nothing to lose!

Can Burrow be successful immediately with the Bengals?

On the football side of things, Burrow is going to have a bumpy ride reversing a 2-14 group from the start. Sure, he’s the Offensive Rookie of the Year preferred for a factor, however Burrow and Zac Taylor remain in this for the long run.

Thankfully for Burrow, the Bengals did surround him with good targets, consisting of AJ Green and Tyler Boyd, both of whom have actually eclipsed the 1,000 lawns getting mark in their professions. At running back, Joe Mixon and Gio Bernard are a strong duo that can keep AFC North defenses sincere.

Frankly, were it not for a department which includes a few of the very best …