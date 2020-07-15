Presidential candidate Joe Biden fell victim to the criminal enterprise that earlier hacked Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Barack Obama, in addition to many well-known accounts in the crypto industry.

Criminals are breaking into Twitter accounts with many followers and post messages asking for or endorsing donations to a Bitcoin address. At the time of this writing, Joe Biden appears to have wrestled back control of his Twitter account from the hackers.

Thus far, the criminals have received over 11.5 BTC. A simultaneous scam appears to be soliciting some accounts for donations in XRP as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.