Joe Biden’s true lead is smaller than it appears

Yet, it continues to be clear that the nationwide ballot will continue to overemphasize Biden’s edge. An assessment of the state surveys reveals a race that, while not a tossup by any ways, is more detailed than the nationwide surveys would show.

As I kept in mind recently, chosen incumbents rarely gain ground after the conventions The 2 greatest gainers in the contemporary period were Dwight Eisenhower in 1956 and George H.W. Bush in 1992. Both got about 4 points, which would just cut Biden’s edge by about half.

Biden’s true lead (or true margin), nevertheless, is closer to 5 points. What do I suggest by that?

