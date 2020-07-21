Interestingly, however, Trump continues to complete something perhaps unexpectedly among Black voters: Hold his or her own against Biden relative to many people’s expectations.

Biden leads in those polls by an 83% to 8%, or 75-point, margin. That, obviously, is a massive advantage for Biden, but inaddition it represents a little improvement for Trump since 2016.

Hillary Clinton was before Trump by way of a 79-point margin among Black registered voters in the pre-election polls taken before the 2016 election, as compiled by the New York Times’ Nate Cohn. Biden, for what it’s worth, is equaling Clinton’s 83% in those polls. Trump’s picking up most of the vote that went to third-party candidates.

Given the way in which margins of error work (i.e. it gets smaller because the result gets more extreme), this slight improvement for Trump from 2016 is statistically significant.

Biden currently has such a large lead over all that Trump’s small gain among Black voters does not really matter in the grand scheme of the 2020 election. But if the race for president tightens, Trump’s small gain with Black voters might make a difference. It could cost Biden 0.5 points nationally on the whole in comparison to where Clinton ended up. That may not look like a lot, though it could make the big difference in a detailed election. And, of course, Biden’s margin with Black voters may tighten further if the margin with other voters also shifts.

Historically, Trump is doing as well and probably a touch better than Republicans normally do among Black voters. While we don’t possess an almost all pre-election polling for many prior years like we do for 2016, the American National Election Studies pre-election polls show that since 1964, the average Democrat has earned 86% to the average Republican’s 6%. That 80-point margin is wider than the existing 75-point margin Biden current earns.

(Other post-election surveys, which don’t lead to as good of comparisons because pre-election polling has undecideds, also declare that the Biden-Trump is smaller than the Clinton-Trump gap.)

Moreover, it doesn’t seem that Black voter sentiment overall has changed because the protests began in late May. An average of polls dating back to early April gives Biden the same 83% to 8% lead he’s in newer polls.

This confirms other studies that show that Biden’s gains because the protests began have been concentrated among White voters . As I noted last month, Biden seems to be doing considerably worse than Clinton among Hispanic voters.

When you dig a little bit deeper, you note that Biden does not seem to be aswell liked as Clinton was among Black voters. An average of six live interview polls taken since late May have his favorable rating at 74% to an unfavorable rating of 15% among Black voters. Clinton, on the other hand, averaged an 81% favorable rating to 13% unfavorable rating in the pre-election polls taken before the 2016 election.

This comes as Biden is vastly more popular than Clinton was overall. In these same polls, Biden’s net favorability rating (favorable – unfavorable) currently stands at +3 points. Clinton’s was -13 points at the conclusion of the 2016 campaign. Again, the big shift toward Biden has been caused by White voters.

Trump, if anything, is slightly popular than that he was among Black voters. His net favorability among Black voters is at -76 points, better than the -81 points he previously at the end of the 2016 campaign. This matches prior polling indicating Trump’s job approval rating was a little higher among Black voters than you might are expecting given his performance with them in the 2016 election.

The good electoral news for Biden, however, is that there are far more White voters in the country than either Black or Hispanic voters. Moreover, White voters also make-up a disproportionate share of the electorate in the swing states, especially in the Great Lake battleground states. This helps to explain why Biden’s doing very well nationally and in those particular swing states.

Furthermore, Biden’s strong gains with White voters in accordance with Black and Hispanic voters is still another reason why his path to the White House may have the Great Lakes than the Sun Belt, where Blacks and Hispanics make up larger shares of the vote.