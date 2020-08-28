Joe Biden’s convention speech had higher ratings than Trump’s

About 21.6 million viewers watched coverage of Trump’s RNC address across nine cable and broadcast networks, down from 23.6 million viewers who watched Biden’s DNC address on the same nine networks.
The totals may fluctuate slightly when final numbers are released later in the day, but Biden clearly edged out Trump.
The Democratic convention was also higher-rated than the Republican convention overall when the audience for all four days is tallied up.
He did not share any immediate reaction when the initial viewership figures showed him trailing Biden.
Nielsen’s data sets count traditional TV viewership across America but largely leave out streaming and other digital forms of engagement, so the picture is incomplete.
And it is impossible to know how many people watched just Trump, just Biden, or both speeches.
So the ratings are not a proxy for voter behavior — but they are notable for other reasons.