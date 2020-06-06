Joe Biden wins enough delegates to secure Democratic nomination

“A little more than three months ago I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. Those words take on an ever greater resonance today, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and have suffered so much loss,” Biden mentioned in a press release. “So many feel knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are weathering. So many feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too long viewed them as less than equal, their lives as less than precious.”
He added, “It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded — and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party. I am going to spend every day between now and November 3rd fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along.”
The second comes after the coronavirus pandemic postponed a lot of the primaries scheduled to happen in April and May and halted in-person campaigning.
Seven states — Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota — in addition to Washington, DC, held presidential main elections final Tuesday, from which Biden picked up a big haul of delegates. He is predicted to earn extra this upcoming Tuesday, when Georgia and West Virginia maintain main contests.
“‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ George Floyd’s last words. But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation,” Biden mentioned.
“They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment — with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities,” Biden mentioned. “And they speak to a nation where every day millions of people — not at the moment of losing their life — but in the course of living their life — are saying to themselves, ‘I can’t breathe.'”