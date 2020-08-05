Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Biden will rather accept the Democratic nomination for president from his house state of Delaware, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” stated Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez stated in a declaration.

One main informed CNN the choice was revealed internally Wednesday early morning.

A Biden project representative decreased to remark.

The convention is slated to occur from August 17-20, after Democrats pressed their convention back by a month due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic. Convention programs will air for 2 hours each night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Much of the Democratic convention was currently anticipated to be virtual and a bulk of speeches and sectors were currently going to occur in areas throughout the nation. Health authorities in Wisconsin have actually notified the Democratic National Convention Committee that speakers for the 2020 Democratic convention ought to no longer travel to Milwaukee due to the coronavirus, a source familiar informed CNN. That consists of Biden and his ultimate running mate. Neither will travel to Milwaukee, the source stated. This is …

