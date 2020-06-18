Joe Biden will accept Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee

“He will be in Milwaukee,” one official says of Biden, confirming the former vice president’s attendance on the final nights the convention, likely August 20.

It has been explained to major donors and supporters of the campaign in recent days aswell that Biden’s formal acceptance of the party’s nomination — the highlight of the multi-day affair — will happen in Milwaukee.

In the city, a countdown sign has been ticking down the days on a downtown billboard, even while the event remains awash in uncertainty in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the colorful digital billboard says: “59 days until the Democratic National Convention.”

Several people in touch with the Biden campaign also said that while major details are still being sorted out, there is a general consensus that given the largely virtual nature of the convention, the overarching goal now’s to produce hrs of compelling programming every night that would be carried by the major TELEVISION networks. Speaking under the condition of anonymity, these people said being forced to pare down the convention schedule — relative to what it might be in the lack of the coronavirus — wasn’t seen by Biden allies as an adverse.

Officials are nearing the final stages of including a series of smaller events in battleground states, but final decisions never have been made on locations. One reason is the spiking cases of coronavirus, the official said.

Some cities under consideration for smaller gatherings include Charlotte, Detroit, Philadelphia and Phoenix, as well as still another location in Milwaukee, in accordance with a source familiar with the look. The gatherings at those locations might be livestreamed on the web or straight into the main event in Milwaukee or both. The DNC is now calling convention sponsors to see if this can be a plan they’d support, in line with the source.

Democratic officials in Wisconsin, a critical battleground, have largely been in the dark about planning the convention. The city is partially reopening, but officials remain working from home over the city.

The Biden campaign recently hired two senior advisers to oversee Biden’s preparations for the convention. Addisu Demissie, who managed Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign, is tasked with coordinating the convention. Lindsay Holst, who served as Biden’s digital director when that he was vice president, is in charge of the major digital component of the big event.

In a recent interview with Milwaukee’s WITI, Biden said he’d prefer to have an in-person component of the convention but said public health concerns will factor to the decisions. He suggested the big event could happen in an inferior venue and potentially include other websites as well.

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said last week that his team will continue steadily to follow the guidance of public health officials in their planning the convention and indicated his team has the “flexibility to do what is necessary.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to being in Milwaukee the week of August 17.”