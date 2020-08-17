Joe Biden: Where does the US presidential hopeful stand on key issues?

When he officially revealed his entry into the 2020 presidential race, Joe Biden stated that he represented 2 things – employees who “built this country”, and worths that can bridge its departments.

As the US deals with obstacles from coronavirus to racial injustice, his pitch in essence is to produce brand-new financial chances for employees, bring back environmental managements and health care rights, and worldwide alliances.

He will formally end up being the Democratic presidential candidate on Thursday when he will provide this message to a nationwide audience.

Here in information is where the prospect stands on 8 key concerns.

A nationwide test and trace program

Mr Biden’s technique to taking on coronavirus, the most instant and apparent obstacle dealing with the nation, is to offer totally free screening for all and employ 100,000 individuals to establish a nationwide contact-tracing program.

He states he wishes to develop a minimum of 10 screening centres in every state, hire federal companies to release resources and offer firmer nationwide assistance through federal …