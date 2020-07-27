Joe Biden visits Capitol Rotunda to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis

U.S. Speaker of the HouseRep Nancy Pelosi speaks as Rep John Lewis depends on state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on July27 Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has actually calledRep John Lewis the “Conscience of the Congress,” honored the life of her previous coworker throughout an event held at the Capitol.

“God truly blessed America with the life and leadership of John Lewis,” Pelosi stated. “Through it all John was a person of greatness. He also was a person of great humility, always giving credit to others in the movement. John committed his life to advancing justice and understood that to build it, a better future, we had to acknowledge the past.”

Pelosi stated that while Lewis utilized his previous experiences as a source of strength and motivation, he likewise looked to youths as a lorry to bring modification for the next generation.

“John focussed on the future, on how to inspire the next generation to join the fight for justice. In his quote, ‘to find a way to get in the way,'” Pelosi stated.

She stated that as one of the youngest leaders of the Freedom Riders, Lewis “understood the power of young people to change the future.”

“When asked what someone can do who is 19 or 20 years old, the age he was when he set out to desegregate Nashville, Lewis replied, ‘a young person should be speaking out for what is fair, what is just, what is right. Speak out for those who have been left out and left behind. That is how the movement goes forward,'” Pelosi stated.

Pelosi likewise presented audio fromRep Lewis’ 2014 Emory Commencement Address, merely stating, “It is my personal privilege right now for me to yield to our beloved colleague the distinguished gentleman from Georgia, Congressman John Lewis.”

After Lewis’s taped remarks, the Rotunda audience provided him a standing ovation.

Watch: