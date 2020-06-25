Joe Biden to accept nomination at mostly virtual Milwaukee convention | US news

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination face-to-face during the 17-20 August convention, but it remains to be observed whether you will see a significant in-person audience there to view it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, such as the votes to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will need place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

It’s the most recent sign of how much the Covid-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential election, leading Biden and the party to abandon the usual trappings of a meeting that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the overall election campaign. Not even during the civil war or second world war did the two major parties abandon in-person conventions with crowded arenas.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said the drastically altered convention won’t be an impediment. “Vice-president Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump a one-term president,” she said, adding that Biden’s campaign will continue to highlight Wisconsin as a vital battleground state.

Democrats had offered strong signals before Wednesday that they’d curtail convention activities, including when Tom Perez, the Democratic party chairman, pushed back the initial convention dates in mid-July.

The new details were released the same day that Biden’s team announced its leadership team in Wisconsin, certainly one of three key states that helped propel Trump to an electoral college victory four years back. He won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes – significantly less than 1 percentage point.

Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi will serve as convention chair, party officials said.

Perez said scaling straight back Democrats’ celebrations is a matter of public health. He sought to draw a contrast with Trump’s push for a conventional convention in North Carolina, clashing with the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, and public health officials over the details amid the pandemic.

The Republican National Committee has confirmed its official business will undoubtedly be conducted in Charlotte. But Trump has said that he plans to accept his nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, because Cooper wouldn’t guarantee Republicans the capability to host a large-scale event in Charlotte’s NBA arena.

“Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Perez said.

Besides events in Wisconsin, Democrats plan other events in satellite locations across the country to broadcast within the convention.

Veteran producer Ricky Kirshner, who did on every Democratic National Convention since 1992, will lead production of the convention, such as the satellite broadcasts. Kirshner has served as executive producer of the Tony awards since 2004 and the Super Bowl halftime show since 2007; he’s won nine Emmy awards.