Joe Biden supports removing Confederate names from US military assets

A Biden campaign adviser also confirmed to CNN that Confederate flags “are absolutely unwelcome at our campaign’s events.”
The former vice president’s support of the Senate panel’s move to remove Confederate names on military assets is yet another stark contrast he’s drawing on racial difficulties with President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday he opposes any effort by the US military to rename the nearly one dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders.
Politico was first to report Biden’s statement and the adviser’s statement about Confederate flags at campaign events.
Peaceful protests calling for justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police, prompting many to reconsider the status quo.
CNN reported earlier this week that US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are reported to be open to holding a “bipartisan conversation” about renaming nearly several major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, according to an Army official.