Joe Biden Struggles To Even Say ‘America First’ In Humiliating New Video

In the newest example of Joe Biden’s mental abilities being called in to question, a video goes viral where the former vice president can’t even bring himself to express the words “America First.”

“This guy’s whole idea of America— America on its own has meant America alone,” Biden said, talking about Donald Trump. “We’re out there by ourselves.”

Biden previously tried to attack President Trump for his “America First” mantra back April, nonetheless it didn’t go so well for him back then either.

“If, in fact, for example, we solve the problem in the United States of America and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s going to happen,” Biden said at the time.

“You’re going to have travel bans, you’re going to not be able to do— have economic intercourse around the world,” that he continued. “Look, when America goes alone— when America is first, it’s America alone. And the idea that we’re stepping back from the world leadership that we in fact engaged in during the virus and the pandemics in the past, it is leaving it leaderless as a matter of fact.”

These clips raise even more questions about Biden’s cognitive capacity at a time when that is the final thing that he needs. Just a week ago, he was asked if he’d been tested “for some degree of cognitive decline,” and his answer was just the sort of nonsense that we’ve arrive at expect from Biden.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden responded. “All you’ve got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.” Well, we’re watching you, Mr. Biden, and we’re sure maybe not liking what we’re seeing.

👀 Biden admitted today he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested.” Did Biden have a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is that he getting usually tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

During an interview last week, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson called this latest claim by Biden into question.

“I think that he’s old enough now that he’s having cognitive difficulties and that just happens. It’s part of growing old,” Jackson said. “If [Trump] goes head-to-head with Joe Biden cognitively, there just wouldn’t be much of an assessment. It will be very one-sided.”

I believe that anyone who has watched Biden recently would find this hard to disagree with.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

