“It seemed like the Democratic Party’s left wing suffered a major and potentially long-lasting defeat. Not only had Sanders lost, but former Vice President Joe Biden had won while casting many left-wing ideas as both unrealistic and detrimental to Democrats’ chances of winning elections,” BaconJr created. “But if Biden is elected in November, the left may get a presidency it likes after all — or at least one it hates less than anticipated.”

Conservative planner Chris Barron informed Fox News that the write-up was more evidence that liberals merely saw Biden as a “puppet” with a opportunity to beat President Trump.

“They aren’t nominating a presidential candidate — they are choosing a guy they think can win who they can then steamroll into pushing their radical agenda,” Barron stated. “Biden’s campaign is sad on many fronts, but this might honestly be the saddest.”

Bacon Jr.’s item stated the coronavirus pandemic has “moved American political discourse to the left.”

“If American politics is moving left, expect Biden to do the same. Biden was often cast as a centrist or a moderate during the Democratic primaries, but those labels don’t really describe his politics that well — he doesn’t really seem to have any kind of set ideology at all,” BaconJr created.

BaconJr stated Biden’s lengthy document in public workplace suggested he is “fairly flexible on policy,” frequently going to move his setting to fit the Democratic schedule du jour, and also for that reason would likely be a “fairly liberal president” if chosen.

“Mirroring the shift in his party, Biden and his advisers are now reimagining his candidacy and presidency — rolling out more liberal policy plans, speaking in increasingly populist terms and joining forces with the most progressive voices in the party,” BaconJr created.

