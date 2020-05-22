Joe Biden Says ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Vote For Trump Over Him 

Presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden claimed Friday early morning that if black Americans can not determine whether to sustain him over Donald Trump for head of state, “then you ain’t black.”

‘Then you ain’ t black’

Biden made the debatable remark as he finished a meeting with Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden informed Charlamagne.

Charlamagne responded, “It’s a long way until November, we’ve got more questions.”

RELATED: Poll Shows One Third Of Democrats Wouldn’ t Want Michelle Obama To Run With Joe Biden

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” Charlamagne likewise responded.

Donald TrumpJr blown up Biden’s remark, calling it “racist.”

“Imagine if Donald Trump said this,” the President’s earliest boy asked.

Twitter took off over Biden’s remark.

Charlamagne tested Biden on his document on racial concerns as well as likewise asked if he was thinking about an African-American lady as his running friend.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered. Multiple,” Biden claimed.

ANOTHER PERSON Biden Gaffe on Friday

While Biden’s “you ain’t black” debate surged on Friday, unsurprisingly it had not been his initial gaffe of the day.

In an additional meeting Friday, Biden claimed, “I’m prepared to say that I have a record over 40 years, and that I’m going to beat Joe Biden.”

RELATED: CNN Refuses To Believe Its Own Poll Showing Trump Ahead In Battleground States

Every time he opens his might, Joe Biden appears established to defeat Joe Biden!

Charlamage tha god: ‘Joe Biden owes black people his political life’

Charlamagne kept in mind Friday that Biden’s South Carolina main triumph is what conserved his project as well as he had black citizens to give thanks to for that.

“It goes back to what I said: Joe Biden owes black people his political life. You know what I’m saying?” Charlamagne claimed. “So don’t disrespect that base by not showing up, especially when, you know, all your other former opponents did.”

“Black people saved his life the past couple of weeks,” included the radio host. “His campaign would be dead if it wasn’t for our O.G. Jim Clyburn in South Carolina endorsing him, and all those black voters in the South going out and voting for him. Plus, you were the vice president for the first black president.”

“You, in particular, definitely need a black agenda,” Charlamage completed.



