Joe Biden Says Trump Is America’s ‘First’ Racist President

During a remote union town hall meeting on Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump was the country’s “first” racist president.

Biden was asked about Trump’s use of the term “China virus.” The Democrats’ 2020 White House pick replied, “The way (Trump) deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

Joe Biden: “We’ve had racists — and they’ve existed — they’ve tried to get elected president. [Trump’s] the first one that has.” pic.twitter.com/xNAOD0qbIJ — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2020

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden added. “Never, never, never.”

“No Republican president has done this — no Democratic president,” he continued. “We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president.”

“He’s the first one that has,” Biden said.

Americans can debate what the term “racist” means and many will come away with an entirely different definition than Joe Biden. We could also debate what Americans presidents were actually racist within the context of the times they served, when many citizens could fairly be described as racist by 2020 standards.

But for argument’s sake – or better yet, merely destroying Biden’s argument – let’s leave all that aside and just focus on one president: Woodrow Wilson.

Princeton University recently decided it would remove President Wilson’s name from its school.

The New York Times reported in June, “Princeton University will remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges, the university’s president said on Saturday.”

Joe Biden Says Trump is First Racist President — Forgets About Democrat Woodrow Wilson’s Hatred of Blacks and Love for the KKK https://t.co/MO7b4BWhCw via @gatewaypundit @JoeBiden @TheDemocrats #KKK #Racists @RealDonaldTrump — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 22, 2020

Woodrow Wilson was racist even by the standards of his time

NYT’s continued, “The university’s board of trustees found that Wilson’s ‘racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students and alumni must stand firmly against racism in all its forms,’ Princeton’s president, Christopher L. Eisgruber, said in a statement.”

“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time,’ Mr. Eisgruber said.”

Vox’s Dylan Matthews observed in a 2015 column that “Woodrow Wilson was extremely racist — even by the standards of his time.”

Matthews noted that Wilson re-segregated the federal government, was a proponent of many anti-black policies and even defended the Ku Klux Klan.

“Wilson’s racism wasn’t the matter of a few unfortunate remarks here or there,” Matthews wrote. “It was a core part of his political identity, as indicated both by his anti-black policies as president and by his writings before taking office.”

“It is completely accurate to describe him as a racist and white supremacist and condemn him accordingly,” Matthews concluded.

Q: What’s your response to Joe Biden calling you the first racist president? Trump: We did criminal justice reform, Opportunity Zones and black unemployment was record low. He adds, “I’ve done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 22, 2020

Clueless Biden

Maybe Joe Biden doesn’t know about Wilson’s record? Maybe Biden doesn’t know much about anything given his current mental state?

But if claiming Donald Trump is the first “racist” president is dubious because it assumes the President actually is a racist (he isn’t), Biden’s assertion is also false based on the lone example of Woodrow Wilson.

And we haven’t even approached the other presidents (some of whom owned slaves).

Joe Biden simply doesn’t know what he is talking about, something more Americans will hopefully come to realize before November.