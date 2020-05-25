Joe Biden Says There’s ‘No Evidence Whatsoever’ Of Fraud In Mail-In Voting

The presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden showed up on WISN’s “Up Front” on Sunday, where the previous vice head of state stated there was “no evidence whatsoever” that mail-in voting might be impacted by fraud.

Biden: ‘There’ s no evidence whatsoever’ of fraud in mail-in voting

WISN host Matt Smith asked Biden, “President Trump tweeted today. He went after a number of states that are beginning to send out absentee ballot applications. Wisconsin is considering doing the same ahead of the November election. Is there concern this could lead to more fraud? This push to vote early?”

Biden responded, “I will tell you what, you mean Trump fraud? Look, he’s sitting in the White House filling out absentee ballots to vote in a primary in Florida. Now, why is it not fraud when he does it, and anyone else would do it?”

“There’s no evidence whatsoever,” Biden included.

Trump: ‘The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history’

“We ought to be able to make sure that we have ballot by mail, early voting, and in-person voting,” he proceeded. “You’re able to do that if, in fact, you have enough poll workers ahead of time, they’re trained, and scientists come in and tell you how you sanitize a polling place so people can still vote.”

Biden urged, “There are ways to do that, but don’t do what you did last time in Milwaukee. Don’t shut down. I don’t know how many scores of polling places in minority neighborhoods and they only have five places open, so people have to line up close to one another for a long time.”

President Trump tweeted on Sunday, “The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and ‘force’ people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!”

President Trump is ideal to fret about the honesty of mail-in voting. Joe Biden is delusional to trust it.