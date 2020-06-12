Joe Biden Says That George Floyd Killing Was Bigger Than MLK Assassination

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a bold statement, saying that the death of George Floyd was bigger than the assassination of civil rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Biden made these comments throughout a roundtable discussion in Philadelphia.

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said.

NEW: Biden says Floyd death having bigger worldwide impact than MLK assassination

The former vice president continued, “Because just like television changed the civil rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor’s dogs ripping the clothes off of elderly black women who were trying to go to church, and fire hoses ripping the skin off of young kids.”

Memo to Sleepy Joe: Racist Bull Connor was a Democrat

It ought to be noted that Bull Connor, the Commissioner of Public Safety for Birmingham, Alabama during the 1960s racially-charged, civil rights protests in that city, was a Democrat.

“That — all those folks around the country who didn’t have any black populations heard about this, but they didn’t believe it, but they saw it, it was impossible for them to close their eyes,” Biden continued.

Joe Biden: "Even Dr. King's assassination did not have the worldwide impact the George Floyd's death did."

“Well, what happened to George Floyd, now you’ve got how many people around the country? Millions of cell phones, it’s changed the way everybody’s looking at this,” he said.

“Look at the millions of people marching around the world,” Biden added.

The 2020 presidential election has been around sort of a holding pattern due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic which was accompanied by nationwide protests against police brutality after African American George Floyd was recklessly killed by Minneapolis police.

I feel badly for Joe Biden today. The only thing that he said clearly was that ex-con George Floyd's death was bigger than MLK's assassination. So he gets the truly stupid racist stuff right but when discussing his agenda, forgets English.

Just Wait Until the Debates

But these lockdowns of various kinds will in the course of time end. They already are. America is reopening and getting back to work. Protests, including violence, continue to be happening, however the country is in a much different place than it was this morning.

It won’t be long before the election campaign is operating at full capacity again, including the debates.

Joe Biden has been creating a fool of himself at every turn without anyone’s help.

What may happen when that he finally faces Donald Trump on the debate stage?