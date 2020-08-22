joe Biden says he would shut down US to stop coronavirus if scientists recommended it

Biden stated he would “be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.”

“In order to keep the country running and moving, and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus,” Biden informed ABC. “You have to deal with the virus.”

Biden and his project have actually continued to hammer President Donald Trump ‘s action to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The President keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear. He keeps waiting for a miracle,” Biden stated in his approval speech throughoutThursday’s Democratic National Convention “Well, I have news for him: no miracle is coming.”

Biden has likewise called for governors to execute mask requireds for the next 3 months.

His propositions likewise consist of employing 100,000 individuals for a nationwide contact tracing effort and putting $25 billion into the production and circulation of a vaccine.

Trump reacted to Biden’s propositions by implicating him of declining a “scientific approach in favor of locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.”

“At every turn, Biden has actually been incorrect about the infection, …