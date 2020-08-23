Joe Biden says he did not feel pressure to select a Black woman as his running mate

“No, I didn’t feel pressure to select a Black woman,” Biden informed ABC’s Robin Roberts in a newly-released clip from a joint interview with Harris set to air completely Sunday night. “But I – what I do think and I’ve said it before, and you’ve heard me say it. I’ve probably said it on your show with you, is that the government should look like the people, look like the country.”

“Fifty-one percent of the people in this country are women,” he continued. “As that old expression goes, women hold up half the sky, and in order to be able to succeed, you’ve got to be dealt in across the board, and no matter what you say, you cannot, I cannot understand and fully appreciate what it means to walk in her shoes, to be an African American woman, with a Indian American background, child of immigrants.”

Prior to his statement, prominent outdoors groups– consisting of Black females and Black males– mounted a robust effort to persuade Biden that picking a Black woman as his running mate would offer him the very best benefit to win the White House inNovember

Harris made history Wednesday night as the very first Black and South Asian woman to accept a significant celebration’s vice governmental election, appealing to be a champ for the voiceless and forgotten Americans who are having a hard time in the middle of a pandemic and a recession.

She presented herself as the child of Indian and Jamaican immigrants who would aim to bring back the concepts of inclusivity after 4 years of divisiveness …

