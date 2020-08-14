Joe Biden says all governors should mandate masks for 3 months

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden called for governors to implement mask mandates for the next three months, saying that doing so would save 40,000 Americans’ lives.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months as a minimum,” the former vice president told reporters after he and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, received a briefing on the pandemic from public health experts.

Wearing masks, he said, “is going to get our kids back to school sooner and safer” and would “get our businesses back long-term.”

“Look, this is America. Be a patriot,” Biden said in a message directed at those resistant to wearing masks. “Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”

