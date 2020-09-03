Joe Biden reportedly raised more than $300 million in August fundraising—beating the previous record by over $100 million

Joe Biden may already lead Donald Trump in the national polls, but he appears on the verge of surpassing the President in another, arguably more important metric: fundraising.

According to the New York Times, the Democratic presidential nominee raised more than $300 million in fundraising in the month of August—a figure that would shatter the previous monthly fundraising record for a presidential campaign (believed to be $193 million by the Obama campaign in September 2008, the Times reports).

By contrast, the previous Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, only raised $143 million four years ago in August 2016, while then-candidate Trump’s campaign managed to raise only $90 million.

Biden’s August haul would likely see his warchest surpass that of the President’s, as the two campaigns entered the month of August virtually neck-and-neck in terms of fundraising (with Biden’s $294 million fundraising total trailing the President’s $300 million-plus, according to the Times).

And unless the Trump campaign is able to reveal similarly impressive fundraising figures of its own for August, it will likely represent a reversal of the presidential race’s recent fundraising dynamics, which have seen Trump regularly outraise Biden. In July, the President’s campaign managed…

Read The Full Article