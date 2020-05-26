Joe Biden re-emerges for Memorial Day after two months in quarantine – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Joe Biden has made his first public look since March, rising from isolation to put a wreath to mark Memorial Day at a park in Delaware. “It feels good to be out of my home,” the 77-year-old stated. After abruptly cancelling a marketing campaign rally in Cleveland on 10 March, Biden constructed a tv studio in his residence which he has used to seem on news applications and marketing campaign fundraising occasions.

Source link

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR