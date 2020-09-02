Joe Biden raises a record $364.5m in August

Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee pulled in a record- shattering $364.5 m in August, capitalising on a increase in fundraising surrounding the celebration’s convention and his choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mr Biden’s project stated the figures represented “the best month of online fundraising in American political history”, with more than $205m, or 57 percent of the overall, originating from little online contributions.

The overall amount raised is more than double what Mr Biden and the DNC, or Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee, raised last month. Mr Biden pulled in $140m in July, compared to $165m for Mr Trump.

Presidential prospects in non-pandemic times usually load their August calendars with fundraising occasions, with journeys to popular vacation locations such as Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and theHamptons In August 2016, for example, Democratic governmental prospect Hillary Clinton and Mr Donald Trump raised $143m and $90m, respectively.

By contrast, Mr Biden has actually handled to overshadow previous records without going to any in- individual charity events, rather participating in occasions over Zoom, consisting of both smaller sized virtual events restricted to high-net worth donors, and bigger virtual events without any minimum recommended contribution required for entry.

