Joe Biden Quotes Communist Dictator Mao Zedong In Digital Fundraising Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden quoted the founder and brutal dictator of Communist China, Chairman Mao Zedong, in a digital fundraising speech.

Biden: ‘Women Hold Up Half The Sky’

In the digital fundraising event on Monday with Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Biden addressed 14 top donors, telling them that “we’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now.” Biden then decided to whip out a quote by the brutal dictator, and founder of Communist China, Chairman Mao, telling the donors that “women hold up half the sky.”

The quote comes from shortly after the communist revolution in China in 1949, when Mao afforded certain freedoms to women to assist in the building of their new country.

Support For Mao From Top Advisor

It’s no surprise that Biden is bringing up quotes from Mao, given that Anita Dunn, a senior advisor to his presidential campaign, said in 2009 that Mao was one of her “two favorite philosophers,” and “one of two people” she turns to, with the other being Mother Theresa. Dunn was the White House Communications Director at the time, so not some uneducated college freshman who has no idea of the viciousness of the Chinese regime.

She later claimed to be joking, but given that she had also heaped praise on the regime in the past, this was likely an excuse given to hide her true love of the communist murderer. Mao killed somewhere between 60 and 70 million people during his time as China’s overlord, almost the amount of people killed during the entirety of the Second World War.

“Moderate” Democrats Are Still Radicals!

The top Democrats may claim to be “moderates,” but they are nothing of the sort. Admiration for violent communist leaders and countries have always existed, but they are usually kept far more under wraps, and only peak out in instances like this. We must call out the actions of these people for what they are, when we see them.