Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As His Running Mate!

Kamala Harris is back in the game!

On Tuesday, Joe Biden’s campaign announced he had chosen the California Senator as his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

He wrote in an email from his campaign to supporters:

“You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President. I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.”

If elected, Kamala — who was also a 2020 Democratic candidate and memorably clashed with Biden over racial issues during the first primary debate — would be the nation’s first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president. The 55-year-old will also give the ticket some generational diversity, as the 77-year-old Biden would be the oldest president-elect in US history.

