Joe Biden photographed with Kamala Harris talking points as running mate speculation grows

The notes, which were photographed at a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, function Harris’ name followed by 5 talking points: “Do not hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill,” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign” and “Great respect for her.”

The Biden project decreased to comment to CNN on Tuesday night.

“Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you, when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris had actually stated on the dispute phase. “But I also believe — and it’s personal — it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

“It was not only that … ,” she continued. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me.”

Her attack shocked Biden, who kept in mind that she ‘d had an excellent relationship with his child, previous Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, prior to he ‘d passed away. And it rocked the Democratic race, sending out Harris into the primary’s leading tier of competitors and damagingBiden Harris might not sustain that momentum, and she dropped out before the Iowa caucuses.

But with Harris now extensively seen as a leading competitor for the vice governmental election, one crucial concern is whether the injuries from that attack have actually recovered.

Dodd, according to Politico’s account, supposedly informed a longtime Biden advocate that when he asked Harris about that debate-stage attack, “She laughed and said, ‘That’s politics.’ She had no remorse.”

Biden stated after his speech in Wilmington on Tuesday that he will pick his vice governmental running mate next week.

Asked by CNN whether he will satisfy personally with finalists for the function, Biden stated, “We’ll see.”