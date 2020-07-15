Joe Biden opens up a 15-point lead over Trump in new national poll

A majority of registered voters (52%) report they’ll support Biden in the overall election, with 37% choosing Trump, a wider margin than in Quinnipiac’s June poll , when 49% backed Biden and 41% supported Trump.

The poll also finds growing disapproval of Trump’s job performance — with a notable shift on the economy where reviews of Trump’s performance have turned negative. The economy had been the sole issue which Trump earned a net positive rating in Quinnipiac’s polling, however now, 44% approve while 53% disapprove of his performance.

Overall, the survey finds 36% of registered voters approve of the way in which Trump is handling his job broadly speaking, and 60% disapprove, in contrast to 42% approve to 55% disapprove in June.

The survey also finds Biden edging out Trump when voters are asked who do a better job handling the economy — 50% say Biden and 45% for Trump, a reversal from June when 51% said Trump would do a better job, 46% Biden.

Biden also holds broad advantages over Trump on who would do a better job addressing racial inequality (+32 points for Biden), handling the a reaction to the coronavirus (+24 for Biden), healthcare (+23 for Biden), and handling a crisis (+19 for Biden). Most registered voters (61%) disapprove of the way in which Trump is handling the reopening of schools, while only 29% approve. Trump’s approval with this issue is all about the same among parents of kids underneath the age of 18 (30%). The Quinnipiac poll shows a majority of voters (62%) think it will be unsafe to send students to elementary, middle and high schools in the fall, 31% believe it will be safe. In May, 40% felt it would be safe to send students back once again to school. Around the same number (34%) thought it would be safe to send college students straight back in the fall. The poll shows parents were slightly more likely to believe sending children to elementary, middle or high school will undoubtedly be safe – 37% among all parents, 38% the type of with children in public school. A split up state poll also gave Trump some bad news in a key state. Pennsylvania poll from Monmouth University , also out Wednesday, finds Biden leading Trump significantly — Biden with 53% of registered voters, 40% for Trump. The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted July 9-13 among a random national sample of just one,273 registered voters. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

