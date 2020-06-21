Joe Biden Officially Begins to Ready Team for White House

With Trump starting to go on Presidential rallies, Joe Biden, too, has decided to put his foot on the gas. The erstwhile Vice President is looking to form a team should he defeat Trump in the elections later this year. For this, he has reportedly looked towards Sen. Ted Kaufman, who has had previous experiences of dealing with Biden. When Biden was VP, Kaufman held his senate seats.

Kaufman has spoken about how they are simply in a pre-transition phase, making sure that everything goes smoothly is the government is overturned. “The next president will confront an ongoing global health pandemic and inherit an economy in its worst shape since the Great Depression,” Kaufman said in a statement, as reported by Fox News.

He continued:

“No one will have taken office facing such daunting obstacles since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Joe Biden is prepared to meet these urgent challenges on the day he is sworn in as president, and begin the hard work of addressing the public health crisis and rebuilding an economy that puts working families first.”

He further likened the struggle Joe Biden has to face once President, with F.D. Roosevelt’s struggle after being termed President during the Great Depression. To assist Biden, several other employees from Capitol Hill and Obamacare would start early and ease him into the process. The list includes Yohannes Abraham, a senior White House staffer who was an integral part of Obama’s administration, and who would now spearhead the management of the day to day operations. Similarly, Avril Haines, previous principal deputy national security advisor would be in charge of the foreign policies, as well as the national security when a transition is in process.