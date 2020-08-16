Joe Biden offers condolences to Donald Trump after his brother Robert’s death

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing,” Biden stated onTwitter “I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

Robert Trump passed away Saturday at a New York healthcare facility, Donald Trump revealed in a declaration.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” the President stated.

In action to Biden’s tweet, his Democratic running mate, the presumptive vice governmental candidate Kamala Harris, likewise revealed her condolences and “prayers” to the Trump household.

“Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you,” Harris posted on Twitter. Donald Trump is anticipated to go to his brother’s funeral service. However no information were right away offered on strategies. Additionally, a source familiar stated the President personally determined the White House declaration on his brother. The President called his brother’s healthcare facility space late on Saturday as it appeared his death was near, 2 individuals knowledgeable about the matter informed CNN. It’s unclear whether they linked …

Read The Full Article