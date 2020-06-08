Joe Biden Meets with George Floyd’s Family in Houston

Breaking News

Joe Biden is in Houston to pay for his respects to George Floyd, and in addition took time and energy to sit and listen to George’s family members express their pain.

According to the Floyd family lawyer, Ben Crump, the presidential hopeful met privately with George’s family and listened to them for significantly more than an hour.

Crump says, “Listening to one another is what will begin to heal America” and during the meeting Biden “listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe.” He adds, “That compassion meant the world to this grieving family.”

Biden was photographed after the meeting with George’s uncle, Roger Floyd, along with Crump, Rev. Al Sharpton and Rep. Cedric Richmond.

The former VP may also tape a video message for Floyd’s funeral service Tuesday in Houston, but will not be attending because that he doesn’t wish to cause disruptions with Secret Service protection. The first part of Floyd’s hometown memorial, a public viewing session, is currently underway.

Biden’s verbal and supportive of the nationwide protests in George’s honor. President Trump has additionally said that he supports peaceful protesting as well as suggested on Friday George is smiling down on America.