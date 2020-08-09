Joe Biden just destroyed one of Trump’s biggest attack lines (opinion)

The previous vice president, who was using a mask, was accompanied on his bike trip by a couple of others on the streets of his house state of Delaware when they were approached by Fox News’ PeterDoocy The Fox press reporter chewed out the bike-riding Biden: “Mr. Vice President have you picked a running mate yet?” to which Biden reacted, “Yeah I have.” Doocy then followed up, “You have? Who is it?” to which Biden jokingly responded, “You!”

The paradox was scrumptious. There’s Biden quickly riding a bike while Trump is at his personal nation club, where the only workout he appears to get is getting in and out of his golf cart. Yet Trump is calling Biden “Sleepy.” Sometimes funny composes itself. But in this case Twitter assisted as the hashtag “Trump Can’t ride a Bike” got traction online, with one anti-Trumper juxtaposing video footage of Biden riding his bike with Trump having a hard time to stroll down a ramp after providing the beginning address in June at West Point.

It’s …

Read The Full Article