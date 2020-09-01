Joe Biden: ‘I am not banning fracking’

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” Biden stated in a speech in Pittsburgh.

Fracking has actually been a key election issue , especially in the essential battlefield state of Pennsylvania, which has a long history with the nonrenewable fuel source market. Some previous Democratic governmental prospects, likeVermont Sen Bernie Sanders andMassachusetts Sen Elizabeth Warren, had actually required an across the country restriction on fracking since of ecological issues.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a questionable approach of drilling that includes shooting high pressure water, sand and other substances underground to make little fractures in rock to launch oil and gas. The practice has actually caused a drilling boom in the United States. By some price quotes, fracked oil wells represented over half of United States oil production in 2018.